Shadow and Bone renewed for season 2 at Netflix

It’s official – Shadow and Bone will be returning for a second season.

The fantasy series, based on Leigh Bardugo’s popular Grishaverse novels, has been a huge hit since landing on Netflix in April, with 55 million member households streaming it in its first 28 days.

And fans can now look forward to eight more one-hour episodes, with the stories of Alina Starkov and co set to be continued.

Netflix announced the news in a video which opens with star Jessie Mei Li cryptically revealing “I think it worked” before Kit Young clarifies, “You’re summoning powers worked”

Amita Suman then says, “So are you ready for the news?” and after a very enthusiastic drum roll from Li, Ben Barnes says, “Spoiler alert, I’ll see you in season two.”

You can watch the video in full below – which includes input from several other cast members from the popular series.

Showrunner, writer and executive producer Eric Heisserer said he was “honoured and thrilled to return to the Grishaverse” joking that he was particularly looking forward to continuing the story of Milo – the goat who was adopted by Kaz and took on a vital role in the first run.

Meanwhile, Bardugo said that she was “thrilled we get to keep this adventure going.”

“There are so many places we’ve barely gotten to visit and I can’t wait to introduce our audience to more of the saints, soldiers, thugs, thieves, princes, and privateers who make this world so much fun to explore,” she said. “It’s going to be real magic to see our brilliant, talented cast expand.”

The main cast members for the first series have proven extremely popular with fans, and it looks like we can expect to see a lot more of each of them, with Jessie Mei Li (Alina Starkov), Archie Renaux (Malyen Oretsev), Freddy Carter (Kaz Brekker), Amita Suman (Inej), Kit Young (Jesper Fahey), Ben Barnes (General Kirigan), Danielle Galligan (Nina Zenik) and Calahan Skogman (Matthias Helvar) all confirmed to be reprising their roles.

And given the scope of the show is set to expand further in season two, we can also expect some new faces to join – with Netflix revealing that additional casting details will be sharing at a later date.

Speaking about the renewal, producer Shawn Levy said, “The fun of our jobs as producers is the collaboration with creative partners who inspire us.

“Leigh Bardugo and Eric Heisserer are two such partners; together they have created a world and pantheon of characters that fans all over the globe have embraced. We can’t wait to take viewers on the wild ride that comes next…”

Before the announcement, Bardugo had previously teased that she and the rest of the creative team were “sitting here with our fingers crossed, have the prayer circles going” for a second season.

Shadow and Bone is currently streaming on Netflix.

