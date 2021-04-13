Netflix’s Shadow and Bone airs later in April, but fans of writer Leigh Bardugo’s sprawling Grishaverse books are already keen to know whether later novels will find their way into the fantasy series.

Advertisement

The adaptation incorporates both the Shadow and Bone trilogy and the Six of Crows duology, bringing together characters that never actually meet in the books. Does this mean the same could happen with Bardugo’s latest Grishaverse duology, should the series be renewed beyond season 1?

Bardugo is certainly open to the idea. During a chat with RadioTimes.com, the writer revealed she “wouldn’t be surprised” if future seasons “ended up pulling some things from different books.”

She added: “This is something that [showrunner] Eric [Heisserer] has done very well. He’s super-familiar with the entire canon, and so it’s made it possible to drop in things like The Demon in the Wood and The Language of Thorns and maybe even King of Scars, because there shouldn’t really be a limit within that universe.”

Bored of scrolling on Netflix? Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming & On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our On Demand newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

For the uninitiated, or Grishaverse fans who need a refresh, King of Scars follows heir to the Ravkan throne Nikolai Lantsov and ice-cold Grisha Zoya Nazyalensky. Both characters were introduced in the Shadow and Bone trilogy, and had cameos in the Six of Crows duology. Zoya is set to appear in the upcoming Netflix adaptation.

“We should be able to pull whichever stories will strengthen the narrative for the show best,” Bardugo continued. “And again, because the [book] series is essentially finished, I feel like it’s exciting to have the writers have the mission ahead of them of doing something a little bit different than what is in the books.”

There’s certainly plenty that has changed in the journey from book to screen. Speaking of the differences between them, Bardugo previously stated: “Eric showed me that he really cared about the material. He really cared about these characters.

“The entire writers’ room, the spirit they approached these stories with, it gave me a lot of confidence, and that sense of inclusion and that sense of respect early on made it possible for me to say, ‘OK, yeah, let’s be bold about this. Let’s be daring’.”

Advertisement

Shadow and Bone lands on Netflix on 23rd April. Check out our lists of the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide for something else to watch. For all things fantasy, visit our Sci-Fi and Fantasy hub.