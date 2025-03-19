The final outing of season 2 saw Maddie return to her body in time, but there was a twist as Simon was left trapped in the afterlife.

With plenty of jaws left firmly on the ground, fans will have to wait a while to get their burning questions answered.

So, what is next for Maddie and her friends as time ticks away to save Simon, and do we know when we can expect season 3 to arrive to answer all the questions we still have?!

Read on for everything you need to know about School Spirits season 3.

Will there be a School Spirits season 3?

Yes, School Spirits has been renewed for a third season on Paramount Plus.

"We are so thrilled to bring School Spirits back to our devoted audiences for another season of masterful storytelling brought to life by Peyton List and the incredible cast," said head of live action scripted series and film for Awesomeness and Nickelodeon Shauna Phelan.

She added: "Co-showrunners Oliver Goldstick, Nate Trinrud and Megan Trinrud have an exceptional ability to capture the complexity and nuance of the teen experience, while also keeping audiences on their toes with the unexpected mystery, and we can’t wait to see what’s in store for the students of Split River High next season."

There has been no official update on when to expect the season, though.

Josh Zuckerman as Mr Martin in School Spirits. Ed Araquel/Paramount+

Who could be in the cast for School Spirits season 3?

Now the show is renewed, we'd expect the leading cast of the show to return, including:

Peyton List as Maddie Nears

Kristian Ventura as Simon Elroy

Spencer MacPherson as Xavier Baxter

Kiara Pichardo as Nicole Herrera

Sarah Yarkin as Rhonda Rosen

Nick Pugliese as Charley

Josh Zuckerman as Mr Martin

Rainbow Wedell as Claire Zomer, Kristian Ventura as Simon Elroy, Spencer Macpherson as Xavier Baxter and Kiara Pichardo as Nicole Herrera in School Spirits. Ed Araquel/Paramount+

What could the plot of School Spirits season 3 be?

We'd expect season 3 to pick up where season 2 left off, reversing the roles of Maddy and Simon as he's now trapped in the afterlife.

Is there a trailer for School Spirits season 3?

Well, sort of. While there isn't a complete trailer for season 3, Paramount Plus did release a 10-second teaser clip, and it has certainly left us on the edge of our seats.

You can check out the teaser trailer for season 3 below:

School Spirits is available to stream on Paramount Plus in the UK

