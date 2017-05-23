Sam Mendes in early talks to direct live action Pinocchio remake
The James Bond director could be the latest filmmaker to jump on a Disney live-action reboot
He’s a real boy! Sam Mendes is in early talks to direct Disney’s live-action remake of Pinocchio.
The latest in a spate of reboots by Disney is being penned by Peter Hedges, the writer behind About a Boy, and will be made by the producers of A Single Man, according to Deadline.
Mendes won an Oscar for directing American Beauty and his credits also include the Bond films Spectre and Skyfall.
The original 1940 animated film Pinocchio was based on Carlo Collodi’s 1883 children’s book, The Adventures of Pinocchio, about a puppet whose nose grows when he lies and a poor woodcarver.
After Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs in 1937, Pinocchio was the second ever animated feature film produced by Disney.
It was reported last year that Mendes might be directing a live-action remake of James and the Giant Peach – but it looks like that's going to be left on the back burner for now.