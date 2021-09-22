The Radio Times logo
Netflix acquires entire Roald Dahl back catalogue

Taika Waititi is already working on two Netflix animated series based on Roald Dahl works.

Netflix has acquired The Roald Dahl Story Company, meaning the streamer will have access to the entire back catalogue of the beloved author’s works.

Various Dahl projects are already in the works, including an animated series based on the world of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, from Academy Award winning filmmaker Taika Waititi and Phil Johnston.

Netflix is also working with Sony and Working Title on an adaptation of Matilda The Musical, the West End hit based on Dahl’s children’s book, Matilda.

Last year it was announced that Waititi is working on two animated series for the streamer, including an original story about Oompa-Loompas which “builds out their world.”

The Oompa-Loompas are workers in Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory. They memorably sing songs about the children who visit the facility and meet an unfortunate fate.

The streaming service’s latest acquisition means that we can expect more Dahl adaptations to look forward to, with adaptations of The BFG and The Twits.

The announcement was made in a joint statement by Netflix‘s Ted Sarandos and Luke Kelly, Roald Dahl’s grandson and the Managing Director of The Roald Dahl Story Company.

“Netflix and The Roald Dahl Story Company share a deep love of storytelling and a growing, global fan base. Together, we have an extraordinary opportunity to write multiple new chapters of these beloved stories, delighting children and adults around the world for generations to come,” they said.

