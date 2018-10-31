A similar designed statue of Baphomet is seen in the show, prominently displayed at the heart of the Academy of Unseen Arts, where young witches and warlocks go to hone their talents.

Tati Gabrielle (Prudence) stands in front of Baphomet statue (Netflix)

Satanic Temple co-founder Lucien Greaves confirmed on Twitter that the organisation was taking legal action.

He claimed the show appropriated the Satanic Temple's "copyrighted monument design to promote their asinine Satanic Panic fiction".

More like this

Greaves also tweeted a side-by-side comparison of the Temple's copyrighted design and the statue seen in the show's school.

Grieves also said the Satanic Temple was worried that it would be associated with some of the questionable goings-on at the Academy of Unseen Arts, which include a ritual that involves a coven feasting on one of their sacrificed members.

"I feel that the use of our particular image that is recognised as our own central icon [being] displayed fictionally as central to some cannibalistic cult has real world damaging effects for us," said Greaves.

Advertisement

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is available now on Netflix