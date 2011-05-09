Potters of money on 2011 Rich List
Daniel Radcliffe and co-stars lead British entertainment figures in Sunday Times survey
The books are finished and the final film is about to be shown but right now Harry Potter is hot property in The Sunday Times Rich List with the three stars all millionaires in the entertainment category.
Daniel Radcliffe has done the best of them with a current worth of 48 million pounds. Emma Watson and Rupert Grint are each worth exactly half that at 24 million pounds apiece. Then Robert Pattinson, who played Cedric Diggory, is this year worth 32 million pounds – more because of his Twilight films than Harry Potter.
But J.K. Rowling, the creator and writer of the Harry Potter books is ahead of all the stars: this year the list has her worth 530 million pounds, up 11 million from last year.
Away from Harry, the key British entertainment millionaires include Jamie Oliver at 106 million pounds – up from last year’s 65 million. Sir Alan Sugar increased his wealth to 770 million, though since The Apprentice is funded by the BBC licence fee, there's a chance he made some of that from his business interests.
Last, as Simon Cowell’s fortune this year stands at 200 million pounds: will that tumble next year now he’s no longer a judge on the UK’s The X Factor? Or will it soar because he’ll have launched the US version of the show?