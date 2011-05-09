But J.K. Rowling, the creator and writer of the Harry Potter books is ahead of all the stars: this year the list has her worth 530 million pounds, up 11 million from last year.

Away from Harry, the key British entertainment millionaires include Jamie Oliver at 106 million pounds – up from last year’s 65 million. Sir Alan Sugar increased his wealth to 770 million, though since The Apprentice is funded by the BBC licence fee, there's a chance he made some of that from his business interests.

Last, as Simon Cowell’s fortune this year stands at 200 million pounds: will that tumble next year now he’s no longer a judge on the UK’s The X Factor? Or will it soar because he’ll have launched the US version of the show?