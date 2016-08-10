"I would imagine this is the end of the franchise for me," he told a reporter. "But the thing about science fiction and fantasy is that you can never, ever say it's the end, it's over."

He also hinted at the character's evolution, stating that he will play "a very different Charles Xavier" to the one fans have seen in the previous films.

Advertisement

Star Hugh Jackman – who portrays Wolverine – has also said that the upcoming film will be his last in the main role. However, the franchise itself is still going strong – spin off TV show Legion, starring Dan Stevens, recently got the green light for a full series and there's another X-Men pilot also in the works.