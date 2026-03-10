Netflix's epic anime adaptation One Piece will continue for more wild and wacky adventures, with fans only hoping for a shorter wait on their hands this time around.

The second season, subtitled Into the Grand Line, has just launched on the streaming platform, sending Monkey D Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) and his crew into an exciting adventure – including their first brushes with the gang known as Baroque Works.

That's just the beginning, though, as fans of the incredibly long (and still ongoing) One Piece anime will be all too aware of (live-action co-star Mackenyu recently indicated that Netflix's adaptation, unsurprisingly, has an earlier endpoint in mind).

Despite the long break between episodes, the streamer has remained very confident in One Piece, as proven by its decision to announce a third season many months before the second was due.

If you're excited to find out what's in store, read on for everything we know so far about One Piece season 3 on Netflix.

Emily Rudd and Iñaki Godoy star in One Piece season 2. Netflix

One Piece season 3 is confirmed to be on its way to Netflix, although the streamer is yet to announce when exactly the new episodes will drop.

The show was handed an early renewal in August 2025, and cameras started rolling three months later in Cape Town, South Africa.

This effective head-start could help bring down the lengthy production gap between seasons 1 and 2, which topped two-and-a-half years, caused in part by the strikes that gripped Hollywood for much of 2023.

As a result, we predict that One Piece season 3 could sail onto our screens in late 2027 or early 2028 – but that's merely speculation for now! We'll update this page when concrete details emerge.

One Piece season 3 cast: New and returning

(L-R) Jacob Romero as Usopp, Taz Skylar as Sanji, Emily Rudd as Nami, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro in One Piece season 2. Netflix

One Piece season 3 will once again star Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D Luffy, leader of the Straw Hat Pirates, whose crew consists of Roronoa Zoro (Mackenyu), Nami (Emily Rudd), Usopp (Jacob Romero), and Sanji (Taz Skylar).

The show's wider universe continues to grow too, with some high-profile new additions for season 3, including Cobra Kai and Blue Beetle star Xolo Maridueña as fellow pirate Portgas D Ace.

Meanwhile, Search Party alum and Broadway star Cole Escola has also joined the anime adaptation, fittingly taking the role of "theatrical assassin" Bon Clay (as confirmed by Tudum).

The Netflix publication also announced that the ranks of One Piece's infamous criminal syndicate Baroque Works will also be expanding, with the introduction of Daisy Head (Shadow and Bone) as Miss Doublefinger and newcomer Awdo Awdo as Mr 1.

In terms of familiar faces, Variety reported that Mikaela Hoover (Chopper), Joe Manganiello (Mr 0), Lera Abova (Miss All Sunday) and Sendhil Ramamurthy (Nefartari Cobra) would all be reprising their roles in season 3.

What's more, they've gone from recurring cast members to series regulars, meaning we can expect them to have more screen time overall in the next chapter.

We'll update this page with further updates and additions on the One Piece season 3 cast as they are unveiled.

One Piece season 3 plot: What's next?

Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Jacob Romero as Usopp, Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy and Taz Skylar as Sanji stand alert on the deck in One Piece season 2, their attention fixed ahead as warm light washes over the ship’s wooden set. Netflix

One Piece season 3 is yet to get an official plot synopsis or subtitle, but it appears that the next set of episodes will complete an adaptation of the source material's Arabasta Saga.

That was the conclusion of ComicBook.com, who also probed One Piece co-star Mackenyu on just how far the live-action version could run for, given the extraordinary length of its manga and anime counterpart.

Suffice it to say that a 'complete' live-action version would be unfeasible (as it would probably take a lifetime to produce and a bottomless pit of cash), but the actor revealed that creator Eiichiro Oda does have a reachable end point in mind.

"He has a vision to where he wants to end," Mackenyu explained. "Not end, but where he wants us to take the live-action to. And we all know about it. We know where he wants to go up to. That hyped me up a lot. There's a specific arc he wants us to go up to."

One Piece season 3 retains co-showrunner Joe Tracz, with Ian Stokes joining as his new creative partner, following Matt Owens' decision to leave the show he helped create for a well-deserved break.

In an Instagram post, he wrote: "The last six years working on the live-action One Piece have been a life-changing journey. A dream come true. It's also been a lot. So I'm stepping off the Going Merry to take a break and focus on myself and my mental health."

Owens added that he planned to "come back refreshed for the new adventures that await," so it might not be a permanent end to his time in the wild One Piece universe.

Is there a One Piece season 3 trailer?

There's no footage from Netflix's One Piece season 3 just yet, but we'll update this page when the first trailer drops.

