One Piece season 2 is officially here, with Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates taking us to the Grand Line - and it's already proving incredibly popular.

Season 2 of Netflix's live-action series has, at the time of writing, secured an impressive Rotten Tomatoes score of 100% on the Tomatometer (from 14 critic reviews), and a 99% score on the Popcornmeter (from more than 50 user ratings).

The series, which is based on the manga by Eiichiro Oda, follows Monkey D Luffy and his gang of Straw Hat Pirates as they attempt to track down the legendary treasure known as the One Piece.

Season 2 follows the gang as they encounter the criminal syndicate, Baroque Works and all its nefarious dealings, with stars including Charithra Chandran and David Dastmalchian joining the cast for season 2.

Director Emma Sullivan previously opened up about Oda's involvement in making the show, explaining to Radio Times: "You know that [fans] are passionate about it, but they want the best for it."

She continued: "You want them to be happy, you know, but I think the only way we can do that is to make Oda happy. When he saw stuff that he didn't like, we redid it."

"So he's the leader really, and I think if Oda says he's happy with it, then the fans will be happy. But you know, we just hope we did our best."

Safe to say, it seems fans are happy with how the adventure has continued. And now, the wait begins for season 3!

