It's almost time for One Piece fans to face the Grand Line in season 2 – and now, Netflix has confirmed the adventure is coming to the big screen!

The first two episodes of the new instalment will arrive in cinemas on 10 March to tie in with season 2's release date.

Screenings will be available in the US, Canada and Japan, with participating cinemas including AMC, Regal, Cinemark, Alamo and Cineplex.

The long-awaited One Piece season 2 will see Monkey D Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) and his Straw Hat Pirates travel to the Grand Line, "a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn".

They'll encounter new faces, visit intriguing new places and battle new foes in their search for the world's greatest treasure, the One Piece.

Emily Rudd as Nami in One piece season 2 Netflix

Fans of the show have been treated to teases of what's to come in the lead-up to the release date, and were absolutely thrilled to see a glimpse of an incredibly important character, Laboon the whale, brought to life.

Stars Godoy, Emily Rudd (Nami), Mackenyu (Roronoa Zoro), Jacob Romero Gibson (Usopp) and Skylar (Sanji) are all back in action for season 2, with some new cast members entering the fray too.

This season, fans will be introduced to Baroque Works, a secret society of assassins, with some starry faces making up their ranks.

We'll meet Sophia Anne Caruso as Miss Goldenweek, Charithra Chandran as Miss Wednesday and Lera Abova as Miss All-Sunday, with David Dastmalchian as Mr 3, Camrus Johnson as Mr 5, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine and Daniel Lasker as Mr 9.

Dastmalchian previously opened up to Radio Times about what he's planning on bringing to the role of Mr 3, teasing: There are things about this character that are very specific and special, and I've never gotten to do it with any role I've ever played before.

"I've always been scared of, but excited by, the challenge of something that is new or different for me. So just know that going to prepare for the role meant thinking about things in a way that I had not really done before."

Crucially, we'll also get to see the live-action Chopper in action, with Mikaela Hoover voicing the adorable character.

Ready to set sail?

One Piece will arrive on Netflix – and select cinemas in the US, Canada and Japan – on 10 March.

