New Game of Thrones season 7 pictures have more #Brimund so everything's ok
There are also wardrobe upgrades for a lot of our favourite characters and a new hairstyle for Varys - just kidding!
Meera dragging Bran through the snow on a sled – yep, it's Game of Thrones...
Jon Snow brooding – yep, it's definitely Game of Thrones...
Here's Tyrion proudly wearing the Hand of the King Queen brooch Daenerys gave him at the end of last season...
Can we assume this is Dany and co arrived safely at Kings Landing? And if so, who's on the other side of this picture...?
Is this Dany facing Cersei? If so, it's going to be the battle of the power dressers...
Looks like Missandei has got some cool new threads too...
In fact, everyone's had a wardrobe upgrade. Ser Davos has some new gloves. Hope he got a discount...
Lady Leanna Mormont, still owning it like a boss
Varys – still bald
Pretty sure Gilly can't read – she's gonna have a great time hanging out in Sam's massive library...
...still, it could be worse...
HOUND! HOUND! HOUND! HOUND!
And the one we've all been waiting for – yes, there's going to be more #Brimund!
Game of Thrones Season 7 premieres on 17th July exclusively on Sky Atlantic and online streaming service NOW TV at 2am, repeated at 9pm on the same day