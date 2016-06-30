Neil Gaiman announces new Norse mythology novel
Elves, fire demons and the dead will feature in the new book about Norse worlds
Neil Gaiman has a long history of writing about gods of every kind, including in the Sandman graphic novels and in American Gods, which is now on its way to our TV screens.
And now the writer has announced he is penning a novel called Norse Mythology – a new look at Norse legend –which will be published in February 2017.
The book will explore the nine Norse worlds, which are populated by elves, fire demons, the Vanir gods, humans, dwarves, giants and the dead.
"To get the opportunity to retell the myths and poems we have inherited from the Norse was almost too good to be true," Gaiman told the NYTimes.
"I hope the scholarship is good, but much more than that, I hope that I have retold stories that read like the real thing: sometimes profound, sometimes funny, sometimes heroic, sometimes dark, and always inevitable."