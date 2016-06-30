The book will explore the nine Norse worlds, which are populated by elves, fire demons, the Vanir gods, humans, dwarves, giants and the dead.

"To get the opportunity to retell the myths and poems we have inherited from the Norse was almost too good to be true," Gaiman told the NYTimes.

Advertisement

"I hope the scholarship is good, but much more than that, I hope that I have retold stories that read like the real thing: sometimes profound, sometimes funny, sometimes heroic, sometimes dark, and always inevitable."