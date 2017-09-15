Narcos star joins David Tennant and Michael Sheen in BBC2’s Good Omens
Adria Arjona will play Anathema Device in the fortchoming Neil Gaiman adaptation
Adria Arjona of Narcos fame is joining David Tennant and Michael Sheen in Good Omens, the forthcoming TV adaptation of Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman’s acclaimed novel.
The six-part series is set in the modern day, as humanity prepares itself for an incoming apocalypse. However, Sheen’s angel (named Aziraphale) and Tennant’s demon (Crowley) try to sabotage the end of times.
Arjona will play Anathema Device, practical occultist and descendant of the ancient witch Agnes Nutter. She said she is "thrilled to be playing such a magical, sassy and fantastically fearless character”.
Additional cast for the series also includes W1A’s Nina Sosanya as (deep breath) Sister Mary Loquacious of the Chattering Order of St Beryl, Ned Dennehy as Duke of Hell Hastur and Ariyon Bakare as fellow Duke of Hell Ligur.
Good Omens will launch in the UK on Amazon Prime Video in 2019 before going on to BBC2 at a later date.