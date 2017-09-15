Arjona will play Anathema Device, practical occultist and descendant of the ancient witch Agnes Nutter. She said she is "thrilled to be playing such a magical, sassy and fantastically fearless character”.

Additional cast for the series also includes W1A’s Nina Sosanya as (deep breath) Sister Mary Loquacious of the Chattering Order of St Beryl, Ned Dennehy as Duke of Hell Hastur and Ariyon Bakare as fellow Duke of Hell Ligur.

Good Omens will launch in the UK on Amazon Prime Video in 2019 before going on to BBC2 at a later date.