Based on the novel by Christopher Pike as well as his other earlier works, The Midnight Club follows a group of terminally ill teenagers in a hospice designed specifically for young people, who gather every night to tell each other scary stories. That is, until strange events begin to occur and leave the club members reeling.

Horror genius Mike Flanagan’s latest Netflix series The Midnight Club has finally landed on the streamer.

The cast of The Midnight Club is comprised largely of young actors who the series is likely to catapult to fame overnight. Iman Benson (#BlackAF) leads the cast as Ilonka, a new admission to the hospice, who’s put in a shared room alongside one of the hospice’s most troubled patients, Anya (Ruth Codd).

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Netflix's The Midnight Club.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Midnight Club cast

Iman Benson plays Ilonka

Iman Benson as Ilonka in The Midnight Club. Eike Schroter/Netflix

Who is Ilonka? Ilonka is a new admission to the hospice, who is immediately placed in a shared room with one of its fiercest patients, Anya. Before discovering she had thyroid cancer, Ilonka dreamed of attending Stanford University and she continues to hope she’ll one day recover after being admitted to the hospice.

Where have I seen Imran Benson before? Viewers will recognise Benson from her previous roles in Alexa & Katie, Uncle Buck and #BlackAF. She’s also set to star in upcoming science fiction film War of the Worlds.

Ruth Codd plays Anya

Ruth Codd in The Midnight Club Eike Schroter/Netflix

Who is Anya? Anya is a patient at Brightcliffe Hospice and club attendee. She’s a lower-leg amputee wheelchair user from Ireland, and is one of the more rebellious patients.

Where have I seen Ruth Codd before? The Midnight Club is Codd’s acting debut. She’s also set to star in Netflix’s upcoming The Fall of the House of Usher.

Igby Rigney plays Kevin

Igby Rigney as Kevin in The Midnight Club Netflix

Who is Kevin? Kevin is another member of the Midnight Club as well as a former high school athlete. He is suffering from leukaemia. After IIonka is admitted to the hospice, she and Kevin soon strike up a bond.

What else has Igby Rigney been in? Rigney is known for his roles in Blue Bloods and F9: The Fast Saga, as well as from Flanagan’s previous miniseries Midnight Mass.

He’s set to star in in upcoming Flanagan Netflix series titled The Fall of the House of Usher, as well as a film titled Double Down South.

Annarah Cymone plays Sandra

Annarah Cymone as Sandra in The Midnight Club. Netflix

Who is Sandra? Sandra is another patient and member of the Midnight Club. She is a pious church-goer and uses her faith to help her process her terminal illness. Sandra often clashes with the other patients due to her religious beliefs.

Where have I seen Annarah Cymone before? Cymone starred in Flanagan’s previous work Midnight Mass as Leeza.

Aya Furukawa plays Natsuki

Aya Furukawa as Natsuki in The Midnight Club. Netflix

Who is Natsuki? Natsuki is a patient at Brightcliffe Hospice suffering from ovarian cancer who also struggles with mental health issues.

Where else have I seen Furukawa before? Viewers will recognise Furukawa from Netflix’s Brand New Cherry Flavor and The Baby-Sitters Club.

Heather Langenkamp plays Dr Georgina Stanton

Heather Langenkamp as Dr Georgia Stanton in The Midnight Club. Eike Schroter/Netflix

Who is Dr Georgina Stanton? Dr Stanton is the mysterious doctor who runs the hospice. She founded Brightcliffe after her son passed away due to a terminal illness.

Where have I seen Heather Langenkamp before? Langenkamp is no stranger to horror flicks and has previously starred in A Nightmare on Elm Street, A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors and Wes Craven’s New Nightmare.

Who is Adia as Cheri?

Adia as Cheri in The Midnight Club. Eike Schroter/Netflix

Who is Cheri? Patient Cheri is the eccentric daughter of Hollywood actors (or so she reckons). She is another member of the Midnight Club, though a very secret one who doesn’t really involve herself with the other patients.

Where have I seen Adia before? The Midnight Club is Adia's acting debut.

Sauriyan Sapkota plays Amesh

Zach Gilford as Mark and Sauriyan Sapkota as Amesh in The Midnight Club. Eike Schroter/Netflix

Who is Amesh? Amesh is a recent arrival at Brightcliffe Hospice who is suffering from glioblastoma. He is also a video game nerd and the geeky one in the group.

Where have I seen Sapkota before? The Midnight Club is Sapkota's acting debut.

Chris Sumpter plays Spencer

Chris Sumpter in The Midnight Club. Eike Schroter/Netflix

Who is Spencer? Spencer is a patient at Brightcliffe Hospice who has HIV. He is a member of the LGBTQ+ community and the life of the party.

Where have I seen Chris Sumpter before? Fans will recognise Sumpter from his previous roles in NYC Dreams, Power and Brookyln Love Stories.

Who else stars in the cast of The Midnight Club?

Zach Gilford as Mark in The Midnight Club. Eike Schroter/Netflix

The cast is rounded out by a host of Midnight Mass favourites. Matt Biedel plays IIonka’s foster father, Zach Gilford is one of the nurse practitioners at Brightcliffe, Samantha Sloyan appears as a healer IIonka meets in the woods near the hospice, and Rahul Kohli also features in the series in a guest role.

The Midnight Club is available to stream on Netflix from Friday 7th October 2022. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.