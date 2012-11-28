Confirmation earlier this week that the current series of Merlin would be its last upset many fans of BBC1's Saturday-night fantasy drama. But at least the young wizard and his companions look set to go out with a bang in a two-part finale showing in the run-up to Christmas.

And with just three more episodes before then, the BBC is ratcheting up the excitement with synopses for those final two episodes. There are no massive spoilers – you wouldn't want them anyway – but there is enough tantalising detail to fuel speculation as to exactly how a final battle might go down...