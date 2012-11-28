Merlin: details of two-part series five finale revealed
No huge spoilers but some tantalising teasers for fans of BBC1's departing fantasy drama series
Confirmation earlier this week that the current series of Merlin would be its last upset many fans of BBC1's Saturday-night fantasy drama. But at least the young wizard and his companions look set to go out with a bang in a two-part finale showing in the run-up to Christmas.
And with just three more episodes before then, the BBC is ratcheting up the excitement with synopses for those final two episodes. There are no massive spoilers – you wouldn't want them anyway – but there is enough tantalising detail to fuel speculation as to exactly how a final battle might go down...
Merlin episode 12/13
"High in the mountains, a great horde gathers; Morgana prepares for war with a vengeful Mordred at her side. Merlin feels the weight of his destiny like never before as the ancient prophecies play out with terrifying accuracy. But before he can save his beloved Camelot, he must save himself. For it is not just the kingdom Morgana wishes to destroy – it is also Emrys."
Merlin episode 13/13
"And so it seems the Prophets did not lie. As the great battle rages on Camlann's mighty plain, Merlin faces his moment of destiny. Can he find the strength to save the man he made a King; the Camelot they fought to build; and the brotherhood they shared?"
Merlin stars Colin Morgan as Merlin, Bradley James as Arthur, Angel Coulby as Gwen, Katie McGrath as Morgana, Richard Wilson as Gaius, Alexander Vlahos as Mordred and John Hurt as the voice of the Great Dragon.