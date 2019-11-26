As Hulk's anger issues are now firmly in check, it isn't clear where the character could go next, but Ruffalo revealed he has been talking options with Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige.

He said: “Kevin Feige just asked me last week if I had any more ideas or stories for the Hulk, and I said yeah, I think there’s still some stories to tell. And he said, ‘Well why don’t you come in and tell me about them and we’ll see if we can find a place for you in the Marvel universe?’”

Ruffalo added: “Hulk vs. Wolverine, I’d like to see that. Hulk vs. Wolverine.”

Wolverine is one of Marvel's most popular characters, but due to recently resolved rights issues he was previously limited to Fox's self-contained X-Men movies, where he was portrayed by Hugh Jackman.

Recently, Disney bought Fox for a hefty sum, bringing all the X-Men characters back under their remit and able to join the MCU at last.

Wolverine is forever linked to the green goliath as the character made his first ever appearance in The Incredible Hulk #184 in 1974 as a scratchy adversary.

Since then, the characters have faced off numerous times, including in a fan favourite animated movie released in 2009.

In the wake of Avengers: Endgame, Ruffalo has been one of the more vocal members of the Marvel cast about where he'd like to see the franchise go next.

He has previously shown interest in becoming a mentor figure to a new roster of heroes, including to the upcoming Disney+ star She-Hulk.

The next instalment in the MCU will be Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson, due for release in the UK on 1st May 2020.