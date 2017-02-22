Maisie Williams sent Game of Thrones co-star Sophie Turner the sweetest birthday message
The Stark sisters are seriously close pals in real life
Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner have been best pals since they began playing sisters on Game of Thrones in 2011 so it’s little wonder Williams reached out in a rather sweet way on Twitter to wish her on-screen big sis a very happy birthday.
Turner, who plays former-queen-of-Westeros-turned-tormented-Northern-badass Sansa Stark, just turned 21 and Williams (aka the ever awesome Arya) posted a heartfelt message to celebrate on Twitter.
"Happy 21st Birthday @SophieT Forever looking up to you, in more ways than one", she wrote, sharing a picture of the pair in their early Game of Thrones days.
Birthday girl Turner was clearly touched by her pal’s post but responded with an equally sweet message.
Now, if only they could be reunited on our TV screens, eh?