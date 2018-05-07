With the intriguing tagline "Once bulletproof. Turned brutal. Soon broken?", the Netflix TV series will return to New York for another 13 episodes.

Luke Cage (Mike Colter), who has been left with super strength and unbreakable skin after a sabotaged experiment, will soon face a "formidable new foe."

An explosive trailer shows Luke's battle to save a community – as he struggles not to be consumed by the very darkness he is fighting against.

No longer able to hide in the shadows after the events of season one, his visibility only increases his need to protect those around him, leading some difficult choices.

And as a new villain rises, a new "Queen" takes the throne in Harlem.

Simone Missick will star as Harlem NYPD Detective Misty Knight, with Alfre Woodard as Mariah Dillard, Theo Rossi as street-smart criminal Hernan "Shades" Alvarez, Mustafa Shakir as John McIver, Gabrielle Dennis as Tilda Johnson and Rosario Dawson as Claire Temple, who also appeared in Marvel's Daredevil.

Cheo Hodari Coker returns as showrunner.

All thirteen episodes of Marvel’s Luke Cage season 2 will be released on Netflix on 22nd June 2018