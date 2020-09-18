During that week, US Lucifer fans streamed over 1,591 minutes of the show, which recently entered the first half of its fifth season.

Netflix dominated the top 10 most-streamed rankings of that week, with Lucifer season five being closely followed by animated series The Legend of Korra (1,248 minutes watched) and sci-fi hit The Umbrella Academy (1,088 minutes watches).

Anime-influenced adventure show The Legend of Korra originally aired on Nickelodeon from 2005 until 2008, but arrived on Netflix in August, while season two of The Umbrella Academy, which follows a dysfunctional family of adopted siblings with superpowers, hit the platform at the end of July.

Other Netflix titles that appeared in the top ten include The Office (928 minutes), Shameless (802 minutes), Greys Anatomy (742 minutes), Project Power (761 minutes), Criminal Minds (713 minutes), NCIS (533 minutes) and Teenage Bounty Hunters (422 minutes).

Part one of Lucifer's fifth season became available to stream on Netflix from 21st August, over a year after fans were left on a cliffhanger by the fourth series' finale which saw the titular demon confess his love for detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German).

The show, in which Ellis plays Lucifer Morningstar – the Lord of Hell who becomes a civilian consultant for the Los Angeles Police Department, was picked up by Netflix in 2018 after its original network Fox cancelled the series after its third run.

Season five's second half, which features a musical episode, is predicted to arrive on Netflix at some point next year, before the show concludes with its sixth and final series.

Lucifer is available to stream on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. You can also check out the best Netflix series and best Netflix movies to keep you entertained or visit to our TV guide for more to watch.