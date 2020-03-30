Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The series follows the Locke family as they move in to a mysterious old house in the sleepy town of Lovecraft following a horrific tragedy.

When the children of the family begin discovering magical keys around the estate - each one granting incredible and sometimes frightening abilities - it awakens strange forces looking to harness their power.

The second season was announced on the show's official Twitter account, but no date was given as to when we can expect to see it.

In normal circumstances, we would predict the release of a new season roughly a year after the previous one, but due to coronavirus it could be a longer wait than usual.

Nonetheless, the renewal will be good news for fans keen to see the show tie up plot threads left dangling at the end of season one.

Locke and Key stars Connor Jessup (Falling Skies), Emilia Jones (Utopia), Jackson Robert Scott (Stephen King's IT), Darby Stanchfield (Mad Men) and Laysla de Oliveira (The Gifted).

Netflix recently cancelled Messiah, which was another major original series from the streamer to debut earlier this year.

