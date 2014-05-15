Yep, that's right. That Yara.

It's a role which would have seen young Lily acting opposite her brother Alfie, who plays Theon Greyjoy. Once she knew more about the kind of relationship Theon and his sister have though, well, let's say she wasn't keen. And anyone who can remember the scene in season two where the siblings meet for the fist time in years will understand where she is coming from...

"I felt uncomfortable because I would have had to go on a horse and he would have touched me up and s***. Once they told me what was entailed, I said no thanks," Allen said on her Reddit Ask Me Anything.

The star, who recently returned to her music career after a four year break, hasn't written off a cameo in the hit HBO fantasy drama all together though. "I would be open to doing a musical cameo like Sigur Ros [who starred in season four as court musicians]," she said.

Now we like the sound of that...

