It was heartbreaking to watch a young Rickon Stark, pursued by Ramsay’s archers, run towards his big brother Jon Snow – in a straight line. The world collectively cried out “ZIG ZAG!” in the moments before Rickon was pierced and killed by an arrow – and among them was SNL cast member, Ghostbusters star and Game of Thrones super fan Leslie Jones.

Ok I met Riccon today!! Watch pic.twitter.com/Mv3KpvKtJ4 — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) July 9, 2016

"They wouldn't have killed you if you zig zagged!" Jones exclaims to Art Parkinson, the actor who portrays – er, portrayed – Rickon.

Jones pretty much sums up our emotions – our tear ducts ran dry, our Twitter feeds exploded – but now there's an app where you can try to right this terrible wrong and zig zag Rickon to freedom.

Come on, Rickon! It's not that hard to zig zag!