A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 has officially come to an end, with Dunk (Peter Claffey) and Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell) off on new adventures.

The finale episode was reminiscent of Game of Thrones in that it dealt with the fallout of the events of last week's episode, including the tragic death of Baelor Breakspear (Bertie Carvel).

It also explored a devastating scene involving Egg and his brother Aerion (Finn Bennett), teased conflict to come, and teased a major character in season 2. Interestingly, the finale features also one pretty major book change, right at the end of the show.

So, for more intel, Radio Times caught up with Maekar himself, Sam Spruell, to break down all the most crucial scenes. Here's everything you need to know!

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms ending explained: The biggest change from the book

Showrunner Ira Parker has kept the series as faithful to George RR Martin's novellas as humanly possible - although there is one big change right at the end of the show, when it's revealed that Maekar has no idea that Egg has snuck off to travel with Dunk.

Earlier in the episode, Maekar demands a word with Dunk and tells him that Egg will serve no knight except him. He asks him to train Egg at Summerhall. Dunk declines, and says he's done with princes.

However, after some reflection, Dunk makes a counter-offer, saying he'll take Egg to squire on the road, rather than at Summerhall. Maekar refuses. But before Dunk leaves, Egg comes running over to him and says his father has told him to serve him.

The pair of them discuss where in the seven kingdoms to go next and Egg tells Dunk there are actually nine kingdoms, stopping him in his tracks and casually blowing his mind.

Egg says he hears they have good puppet shows in Dorne - and their destination is decided. The hedge knight and his squire head on their way and we see a beautiful shot of the old man, Ser Arlan, joining them for a moment before veering off to let the two of them continue their journey together without him.

But there's one reveal left. As the Targaryens leave Ashford, Maekar looks for his youngest son - and its revealed that the prince never actually gave his son permission to go. In the novella, it's implied that Maekar does agree to let Egg go.

Showrunner Ira Parker told Radio Times' Huw Fullerton of that moment: "It felt appropriate to me – one, because Egg just lies all the time to get what he wants. He’s a kid. And the fact that he went and did this – actually, it felt very much in keeping with that character. Also, I agree with you about Maekar, and his decision process.

"I will say – look, it may just be my reading and interpretation of the text. But it’s not 100% clear that Maekar actually does give his leave [in the novella], because he talks to Dunk and his camp, and he disappears, and then Egg shows up.

"Theoretically, there is a scenario whereby Egg just sort of followed his father out; was hiding in the bushes. His father said, “No, f**k off. I’m not doing that.” And left. And then Egg’s just like, “Yeah, he said I could come, sir.”

"So I tried to, as much as possible, stay 100% within the spirit of what George is trying to accomplish. But to be completely honest, that one was just done for fun. It’s become more of a thing in season 2 now, because there are certain people who want me to explore what this means, and the repercussions of that.

"It wasn’t done to serialise. I thought it was funny, and I thought it was in keeping with his character. We really never break POV, but I figured at the very end, after we’ve ran the credits, that we can have one private scene with the lords or the princes alone. And maybe we do that at the end of every season, we have one or something after the show is over."

Spruell also told us: "For me, it's a much more interesting thing to play what [Parker and Martin] decided on. I was really pleased that it did slightly move away from the novel.

"So much of the script stays very close to the novel. It's also it's the technical stuff of making drama for TV work, and propelling us into the next season. So I think that's a much more interesting and dynamic end to hook the audience into coming back for season 2, but also for the actors to play.

"And for what it says about Egg as well. He's looking for a role model. He's looking for someone to teach him about the world and guide him through the world in a more honourable way, and even though he's young, he recognises that the person he should be following is Dunk, maybe not his dad."

What happened to Raymun and what is Lady Rohanne's importance?

At one point, Raymun Fossoway (Shaun Thomas) tracks down Dunk, and says he doesn't blame him for Baelor's death - but, more importantly, he reveals that he's married Rohanne. The new Lady Rohanne also says she's with child.

But is there more than meets the eye when it comes to Lady Rohanne? Well, the second novella, The Sworn Sword, which season 2 will be based on, sees Dunk drawn into a dispute involving Lady Rohanne Webber, also known as the Red Widow, who becomes a major character.

We won't spoil too much here, but we're assuming we're going to see a lot more from Lady Rohanne in future - and, considering her reputation, we're a little scared for young Raymun...

Why did Egg want to kill Aerion?

Earlier in the series, we found out Egg has been mistreated by his older brother, Aerion. Plus, the youngster is traumatised from everything he's seen, including his father killing his uncle at the Trial of Seven.

He picks up a knife, making his way to Aerion's room where his brother is sleeping. He creeps up on his brother, seemingly intending to murder him, but is stopped by his father Maekar.

Speaking to Radio Times about that brutal moment, Spruell explained: "Maekar sets a terrible example to his kids. He ends up essentially killing his own brother, and then this young, impressionable boy maybe attempts to do the same.

"Maybe Maekar has just enough about him, as a dad, to realise that he needs to start parenting by example. Also he maybe has the requisite sensitivity to know that his youngest has been mistreated by his elder brother and what that can do to a person.

"Also, I think Maekar really wants to make something of this boy. He's failed with the other two, and this is his chance to get his youngest on the straight and narrow and create a proper and more together heir for the future."

How has Baelor's death impacted things?

Baelor's death has changed the entire future of Westeros, as he was the heir to the throne. Now, that falls to Maekar.

The finale episode sees Baelor's funeral take place, with his surviving family - including his sons - in attendance. Dunk approaches Baelor's son, Valarr Targaryen, who asks why the gods took his father yet left Dunk. Dunk admits he's wondered the same.

Maekar demands a word with Dunk. He explains he's sending Aerion to the East. He also mourns his brother, saying he never meant to kill his brother - and that both he and Dunk will be haunted by the whispers about his death for years to come.

Dunk argues that, had he not fought, the prince would have had his hand and his foot - and asks whether it was worth it. He says that there may come a day when he - or the realm - needs that foot, perhaps more than a prince's life. Maekar says it's not likely.

Spruell explained of Baelor's death: "You meet Maekar [in episode 6] having to deal with the consequences of his actions, and also having to deal with a double edged [sword] of, he says that he didn't mean to do it on purpose, and the gods know that, but I don't think he's entirely convinced by what he says.

"The loss of his brother obviously affects him significantly, but there is also the realisation of what this means for his own future and his own bloodline."

What's next?

There are various mentions of an imminent war in the finale episode, including during a flashback of Dunk with Ser Arlan.

The old man tells Dunk that it's customary for boys, when preparing for war, to nail a penny into the oak in the square, and if they return, to take it down. Dunk goes on to nail a penny into a tree and heads on his way.

But, for now, Dunk and Egg are headed off on adventures new, with season 2 currently being filmed.

