❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 ending explained: Star breaks down key scenes – including a big book change
Maekar actor Sam Spruell breaks down everything you need to know about the finale episode.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Monday, 23 February 2026 at 4:00 am
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad