❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms showrunner reveals why there’s no concern about star Dexter Sol Ansell ageing as Egg
Egg star Dexter Sol Ansell was nine years old when he began acting in the first season of the Game of Thrones spin-off.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Monday, 26 January 2026 at 10:57 am
Ad
Ad
The TV shortcut you need
From daily recommendations to hand-picked lists – find what’s worth watching in the Radio Times App.
DOWNLOAD NOW
Ad