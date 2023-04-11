The news was announced by her agency Management S team on Tuesday (11th April). A cause of death is yet to be announced.

South Korean actor and model Jung Chae-yul has died at the age of 26.

Chae-yul's management company said in a statement: "We have to deliver very heartbreaking and unfortunate news. Actress Chae-yul left us on April 11th."

The translation from Korea’s MK News continued: "According to the wishes of the bereaved family, who are in greater sorrow than anyone else, the funeral will be held quietly and privately.

"We earnestly ask you to refrain from spreading rumours and speculative reports in this regard."

The actress was best known for her role in the Netflix series Zombie Detective, which follows a zombie and a writer who team up to solve crimes, and stars Choi Jin-hyuk and Park Ju-hyun in the leading roles of Kang Min-ho and Gong Sun-ji.

Chae-Yul also appeared in K-drama series I Have Not Done My Best and the film Deep.

The star was also set to appear in the TV series Wedding Impossible which, based on a web novel of the same name revolving around a fake wedding and gay heir, has paused production in light of the tragic news.

The team behind the series announced they will suspend filming until at least 12th April as a mark of respect, according to South Korean outlet Star News.

The CEO of Jung's agency paid his respects to the late star in an interview with OSEN (per the Daily Mail).

"Our Chae Yul was very hardworking," he said, adding: "She was a deep-hearted and cool friend. In my opinion, it is hard to describe in words how amazing she was as an actress."

Advertisement

Tributes have also been flooding in on social media from the star’s many fans, with one writing: "Rest in peace Jung Chae Yul!! You were and always an iconic great actress and model :( Thank you for being apart of Zombie Detective. You were to young to go."