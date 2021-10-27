Jujutsu Kaisen movie: release date, trailer, characters for spin-off film

Jujutsu Kaisen may only have aired a single 24-episode season, but the popular new anime is already getting a spin-off film.

Advertisement

Titled Jujutsu Kaisen 0, the movie marks a rarity amongst anime films as it will be a prequel directly adapted from the manga – and will focus on a brand new character.

The prequel film will follow Okkotsu, who was oft-mentioned though never seen in the anime, but has now been revealed in a teaser trailer that had garnered well over 6 million views.

It’s safe to say there’s lots of interest in a Jujutsu Kaisen movie then – here’s everything we know about the spin-off film.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sci-fi and fantasy newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Jujutsu Kaisen movie release date

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is set to be released in Japan on Friday 24th December 2021, though a global release date is yet to be confirmed.

Anime films typically make it to international shores a few months after their Japanese release, so don’t expect a Christmas Eve release in the UK – Jujutsu Kaisen 0 will likely hit global markets in early 2022.

Japan’s 24th December release date is no coincidence however, as much of the story events in the manga take place on that date.

Jujutsu Kaisen movie trailer

The first trailer announcing the film was released in March 2021, and was mainly made up of animatics:

A brief second trailer was released in July, showcasing the film’s stunning animation and soundtrack:

Jujutsu Kaisen movie poster

The poster was released in June 2021 along with the Japanese release date. Check out the simultaneously stylish and spooky art below:

JUJUTSU KAISEN 0 Anime Film Reveals December 24 Premiere With New Visual



✨ More: https://t.co/vdKRkJVZ9w pic.twitter.com/EThhytmmFs — JUJUTSU KAISEN (@Jujutsu_Kaisen_) June 13, 2021

Jujutsu Kaisen characters

As the film is a prequel this means regular first-year Jujutsu Kaisen characters such as Yuji, Megumi and Nobaro will not appear in the film – but second years Maki Zenin, Toge Inumaki, Panda and teacher Satoru Gojo will be making an appearance alongside some interesting new characters…

Yuta Okkotsu

Yuta Okkutsu is a brand new character to the Jujutsu Kaisen anime, and the film will tell his backstory and explain his links to the students of Jujutsu High.

Going by the Cursed Child Arc the film will be adapting, Yuta will be guilt-ridden and remorseful after his childhood friend Rika dies in a traffic accident, but returns as a spirit. However her cursed spirit is not the girl he remembers but a vengeful and monstrous being who protects Yuta with worryingly violent measures.

Unable to control Rika, Yuta plans to isolate himself for his entire life, until teacher Satoru Gojo encourages him to enroll at Jujutsu High so he can confront his childhood friend.

Yuta has been mentioned in the anime several times, appropriately enough by Satoru Gojo who speaks very highly of him, while Aoi Todo declares his desire to fight Yuta one-on-one. Yuta must acquire quite the reputation in this film then…

Rika Orimoto

Rika Orimoto is a childhood friend of Yuta who dies in a tragic car accident. However, she is transformed into a vengeful cursed spirit known as the Queen of Curses after her death, and spends years haunting Yuta. Yuta then enrolls at Jujitsu High in an effort to unravel the curse and finally let her pass on to the afterlife.

Satoru Gojo

Saturo Gojo is a teacher at Jujitsu High and one of the main characters in the Jujitsu Kaisen series. He is a special grade Jujitsu sorcerer and can use his curse power to control the world around him in several different ways. He is widely regarded as the strongest jujitsu sorcerer, and thus holds high influence and commands great respect from other sorcerers.

Saturo has already appeared in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime, where he teaches Yuji, Megumi Fushiguro, and Nobara Kugisaki

Maki Zenin

Maki Zenin is a supporting character in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime where she appears as a second-year – but is a main character in Jujutsu Kaisen 0, which takes place a year earlier.

Maki is from the presitigious Zenin family, but was rejected due to her lack of Cursed Energy. Rather than be the clan’s servant, Maki ran away to Jujutsu High, using glasses to see Curses and making use of superhuman strength after being being born with a Heavenly Restriction.

Toge Inumaki

Also a second-year in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime, Toge Inumaki has inherited rare and powerful cursed speech techniques from the Inumaki family. He therefore keeps his mouth covered and uses rice ball ingredients to speak – as the power in his voice can affect Curses depending on how he uses his words.

Panda

Panda quite literally looks like a Panda, but is actually an Abrupt Mutated Cursed Corpse who is sentient, and grows and matures as he ages. Also a second-year during the TV series, Panda is part of the Sister School Exchange Event along with Maki and Toge.

Jujutsu Kaisen movie plot

A rare anime prequel movie, Jujutsu Kaisen will adapt Jujutsu Kaisen 0 manga, which was originally a one-off spin-off but has since been retroactively added to the main series as the Cursed Child Arc (no reference to the Harry Potter play however!).

Set a year before the events of the TV series, the film will tell the story of Yuta Okkotsu, whose childhood friend Rika died when he was young. However Rika’s spirit was cursed, and now follows Yuta around as a monstrous entity, harming those around him and even causing Yuta to avoid human contact.

However, he then meets teacher Satoru Gojo who encourages Yuta to join Jujutsu High and learn how to break the curse.

Feeling responsible for what happened to Rika and all those the curse has hurt, Yuta must regain his confidence and self-worth in time for one last confrontation with Rika, with the hope that he can finally set her free.

Yuta’s past getting its own film means it is quite likely Yuta will appear in the second season of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime if the popular show gets renewed.

Advertisement

The Jujutsu Kaisen movie will be released in Japan on 24th December 2021. Check out the rest of our Sci-fi and Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.