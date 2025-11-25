❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Joanna Lumley dishes on Ghost Story for Christmas: "I'm not tremendous on gore but I do love frightening stories"
The Ab Fab and Amandaland star dishes on ghosts, ghouls, and gore.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10, including the Christmas edition
Published: Tuesday, 25 November 2025 at 11:10 am
Authors
Ad
Ad
Last chance – subscribe now for our Christmas edition
Guarantee your copy of the famous Radio Times Christmas double edition when you subscribe now – don't miss out! 10 weeks for only £10.
Subscribe now
Ad