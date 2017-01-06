But what could they be? The Pottermore website teases: “We won’t ruin the surprise of which beasts these will be, but let’s just say there may be a few familiar faces. Or snouts. Or beaks”

The revised edition comes four months after the book, which was originally released in 2001, was adapted into a film starring Eddie Redmayne as the mystical creature expert.

All proceeds will be donated to Comic Relief and Lumos, Rowling's own children’s charity.

