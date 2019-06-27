Created and produced by Joss Whedon, who also wrote Toy Story and Buffy the Vampire Slayer, the series stars Nathan Fillion, Gina Torres, Summer Glau and Alan Tudyk, among others and became so popular that the series led to a 2005 feature film, Serenity.

Is Firefly on Netflix?

Unfortunately, Netflix users in the UK who want to space out and binge it will be disappointed. It used to be on Netflix but has since January 2017 it was taken off the streaming service. If only we could travel into the future to catch it.

How to watch Firefly online

Even though it's left Netflix you can still find it online. Firefly is actually on Amazon Prime video. The complete series is also on iTunes to buy.

More like this

Advertisement

This article was originally published in January 2018