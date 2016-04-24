Asked about the possibility of a Charmed revival, Combs, who played witch Piper Halliwell in the long-running fantasy series, said: "People keep talking about it. CBS has the rights to it."

"I heard they tried to do a pilot a few years back," the 42-year-old Pretty Little Liars star added, telling Us Weekly: "I know all the girls would like to do it, too."

Charmed, which followed the Halliwell sisters as they protected the world from evil demons and warlocks, ran for eight years between 1998–2006. Combs starred alongside Shannen Doherty, Alyssa Milano and later Rose McGowan when Doherty's character was killed off.

