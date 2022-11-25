The series was created by the Child's Play film series 's writer Don Mancini and quickly became a hit with fans of the franchise and critics alike.

He's back and more diabolical then ever. Demon doll Chucky returns for the second season of his TV series, which started airing last year and stars Brad Dourif in the titular role.

The show has already finished airing its second season in the US, but when and how will UK fans be able to watch the episodes?

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Chucky season 2.

When does Chucky season 2 start airing and where can fans watch it in the UK?

Chucky season 2. NBCUniversal

While Chucky season 2 started airing on 5th October 2022 in the US, and has therefore already aired in its entirety stateside, it finally arrives in the UK from 26th November 2022.

The new season will be airing on Sky Sci-fi and NOW, with the first two episodes airing from 9pm on 26th November, and all episodes becoming available to stream from then.

What is Chucky season 2 about?

Alyvia Alyn Lind as Lexy Cross in Chucky season 2.

The official synopsis for Chucky season 2 says: "After his diabolical plan to invade America’s children’s hospitals was foiled in season 1, Chucky now seeks revenge on those he holds responsible: surviving teens Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson) and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind), along with his ex Tiffany, now his sworn enemy.

"Meanwhile, can 'Jevon' make it as a couple in the face of adversity at their new Catholic school, not to mention a brand-new onslaught of terror from the demon doll?"

Chucky cast - who stars in season 2?

Jennifer Tilly as Tiffany in Chucky season 2. NBCUniversal

Chucky season 2 sees season 1 stars Zackary Arthur, Björgvin Arnarson and Alyvia Alyn Lind return, while Brad Dourif also comes back to voice Chucky, and Monster's, Inc and Family Guy's Jennifer Tilly comes back as Tiffany Valentine.

Here's a full list of the central and recurring cast for Chucky season 2:

Zackary Arthur as Jake Wheeler

Björgvin Arnarson as Devon Evans

Alyvia Alyn Lind as Lexy Cross

Brad Dourif as the voice of Chucky

Alex Vincent as Andy Barclay

Devon Sawa as Father Bryce

Fiona Dourif as Nica Pierce

Jennifer Tilly as Tiffany Valentine

Bella Higginbotham as Nadine

Christine Elise as Kyle

Lachlan Watson as Glen and Glenda Tilly

Rosemary Dunsmore as Dr Mixter

Lara Jean Chorostecki as Sister Ruth

Andrea Carter as Sister Catherine

Chucky season 2 trailer

You can watch the full trailer for Chucky season 2 right here, now.

Chucky season 2 starts airing on Sky sci-fi and streaming service NOW at 9pm on 26th November 2022 – sign up for Sky here.

