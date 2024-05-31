House of the Dragon competition – Terms and conditions
- The Promoter is Immediate Media Company London Limited (company number 06189487).
- This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed, administered by, or associated with X.
- The promotion is open to all residents of the UK, including the Channel Islands, aged 18 years or older, except the Promoter’s employees or contractors and anyone connected with the promotion or their direct family members.
- The closing date for entries is 09:00am on 3 June 2024.
- By entering the promotion, the participants agree:
- to be bound by these terms and conditions; and
- that should they win the promotion, their name and likeness may be used by the Promoter for pre-arranged promotional purposes.
- Entrants should enter by replying with their favourite House of the Dragon character to the competition post on the Radio Times X account, posted on 31 May 2024. They must also follow the Radio Times X account. Entries received after the closing date of the promotion will not be considered.
- The Promoter will use entrants’ name and details in accordance with the Immediate Privacy Policy (immediate.co.uk/privacy). These details are being collected and used by the Promoter, not by X.
- Only one entry will be permitted per person, regardless of method of entry. Bulk entries made by third parties will not be permitted.
- The prize consists of 3x pairs of tickets to the House of the Dragon season 2 Premiere in London, Leicester Square on 10 June 2024. Winners will be contacted via Direct Message from the official Radio Times X account to request full name which will be passed on to the Prize Supplier.
- Three winners will be drawn, each receiving 1x pair of tickets. The winning entrants will be the first three eligible entries drawn at random from all the entries after the closing date. The Promoter’s decision as to the winner is final and no correspondence relating to the promotion will be entered into. The Promoter may share the details of the winner with the prize provider for the purposes of fulfilling/delivering the prize.
- The winner will be notified within 1 day of the close of the promotion by response to their comment from the Radio Times X account. If the winner cannot be contacted or fails to respond within 2 days of such notification being sent, the Promoter reserves the right to offer the prize to a runner up, or to re-offer the prize in any future promotion.
- There is no cash alternative and the prize will not be transferable. Prizes must be taken as stated and cannot be deferred. The Promoter reserves the right to substitute the prize with one of the same or greater value.
- The surname and county of residence of the winner will be available upon request by sending an SAE to Radio Times Social Media Lead, Immediate Media 44 Brook Grn, London W6 7BT within two months of the closing date of the promotion. The Promoter will contact the winner before releasing this information and provide the winner the opportunity to object or limit the amount of information shared.
- The Promoter reserves the right to amend these terms and conditions or to cancel, alter or amend the promotion at any stage, if deemed necessary in its opinion, or if circumstances arise outside of its control.
- The Promoter does not accept any responsibility for lost, delayed or fraudulent entries.
- The Promoter excludes liability to the full extent permitted by law for any loss, damage or injury occurring to the participant arising from his or her entry into the promotion or occurring to the winner arising from his or her acceptance of a prize.
- By entering this promotion you agree to release X of any liability howsoever caused in respect of this promotion.
- The promotion is subject to the laws of England.
- This reward offers tickets which provide entry to the stated event only. Travel, accommodation, food and drink, spending money or any other hospitality are not included as part of this reward
- Sky may make audio/video recordings at events for promotional and marketing purposes such as promos and video content for broadcast, digital and/ or social platforms. Such recordings may include general “crowd shots” which by entering the promotion, you agree to participate in.
- If an event is cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances or adverse weather conditions, we will not give any form of compensation, financial or otherwise.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement