The admiral, who is gender-swapped from George RR Martin's novel, makes quite the mark on Ser Tyland Lannister (Jefferson Hall), who is sent as an ambassador from the Prince Regent Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell).

He hopes to raise an armada to break the blockade put in place by the Blacks - but Lohar doesn't exactly make it easy for him.

Here's everything you need to know about Admiral Lohar and actress Abigail Thorn!

More like this

Who is Admiral Lohar in House of the Dragon?

Lohar, named Shakaro in Fire and Blood, is a Lysene admiral.

She commands a fleet of 90 Myrish, Lysene and Tyroshi warships and, as a result of Lannister's mission, allies herself with the Greens, commanding her captains to go to battle.

Jefferson Hall as Ser Tyland Lannister in House of the Dragon season 2. HBO

Shortly after Lohar meets Lannister, she challenges him to a mud fight and is impressed by him. She says she'll consider his request to send her armada, and invites him to dinner, where he sings a song.

Finally, Lohar makes reference to Lannister bedding her wives - with Lannister looking just a little alarmed. In the montage at the end of the episode, we see she's made good on her promise and has sent her captains to war.

Who plays Admiral Lohar in House of the Dragon?

Abigail Thorn. Lia Toby/Getty Images

Admiral Lohar is played by actress and YouTuber Abigail Thorn.

Thorn is known for various roles across TV including Jess in the TV series Django and Ensign Eurus in The Acolyte. She's also a writer and YouTuber, and rose to fame with the YouTube channel Philosophy Tube.

She came out publicly as transgender in January 2021.

What happens to Admiral Lohar in the book?

Warning - book spoilers ahead!

The battle turns out to be one of the bloodiest sea battles in history, with just 28 of Lohar's 90 ships surviving.

Many of those that survived were helmed by Lys crews, with Myr and Tyrosh turning against Lohar and accusing the admiral of holding back the Lysene crews.

This sparked a quarrel which would result in the Daughters' War. During the battle, Admiral Lohar takes Prince Viserys into his charge, and the admiral is later murdered by one of his rivals.

House of the Dragon season 2 airs on Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK – find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.