First off, both trailers give us our first proper look at the terrifying Spectres, otherworldly beings who haunt the city of Cittàgazze and feast on the souls of adults (but not children, who can’t see them), first creeping up behind Amir Wilson’s Will in one trailer before trying their luck with the villainous Mrs Coulter (Ruth Wilson) in the other (see main image).

Amir Wilson in His Dark Materials (BBC)

In the HBO trailer we also get a sneak peek of Terence Stamp’s character Giacomo Paradisi, the bearer of the all-important Subtle Knife (a weapon that can cut gaps between worlds) who in the books passes the weapon and its responsibilities onto Will. The knife itself also makes a brief appearance, thunking into the ground during a battle.

Terence Stamp in His Dark Materials (BBC)

Elsewhere in the HBO trailer we see Father MacPhail (Will Keen) rousing the Magisterium to war while the witches (primarily newcomer Jade Anouka’s Ruta Skadi) prepare to meet them in battle, while both trailers also give us a better look at Andrew Scott’s long-heralded character Jopari/John Parry and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s returning Lee Scoresby, who appears to be in a spot of both in scenes that may be familiar to fans of Pullman’s books. No spoilers…

More like this

Andrew Scott as Jopari in His Dark Materials (BBC)

There’s also plenty of new shots of lead character Lyra (Dafne Keen) as she deals with the traumas of the first series, discovers both Will and the new world they’ve stumbled into and searches for more hidden truths with her alethiometer.

Dafne Keen as Lyra in His Dark Materials (BBC)

All in all it’s an exciting double helping of new His Dark Materials teases sure to get fans ready for the series’ return in November, even if James McAvoy won’t be putting in an appearance this time. Prepare for new worlds…

Advertisement

His Dark Materials returns to BBC One in November. Want something to watch sooner? Check out our TV Guide