His Dark Materials confirms return of Lin-Manuel Miranda in season 3

Miranda's return was confirmed as part of the show's New York Comic-Con panel, although it will come as no surprise to readers of Philip Pullman's book The Amber Spyglass, on which the upcoming season is based.

Hamilton and Mary Poppins Returns star Lin-Manuel Miranda has been confirmed to reprise his role as Lee Scoresby in His Dark Materials season 3, despite the character's apparent death in season 2.

This comes as the new season's US release date and schedule was also confirmed at the Comic-Con panel. The third season will premiere with two episodes back-to-back on Monday 5th December 2022, followed by two new episodes weekly until the finale airs on 26th December.

The exact UK release date and schedule has yet to be confirmed, but we do know season 3 will arrive on BBC One in December 2022.

It's been a long wait since His Dark Materials season 2 debuted back in 2020, with the final episode of that season seeing Miranda's character Lee dying in a shootout with the Magisterium.

Since the end of that season, we have been given plenty of hints about the upcoming final instalment of the show from the series's cast and crew, including details around James McAvoy's return as Asriel following his absence in season 2.

Executive producer Jane Tranter recently revealed that Asriel's role in season 3 would be expanded from what it is in the source material of The Amber Spyglass, revealing that Pullman had admitted he left the team with "some terrible problems" in adapting the novel.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Tranter also revealed that she would have told the story "across nine seasons if [she] could have done", but that it would have been "expensive" and "probably the wrong thing for an audience", explaining the decision to wrap up the series with this final season.

His Dark Materials returns to BBC One and HBO this December. For more, check out our dedicated Fantasy hub or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.