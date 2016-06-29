This week's episode implied that Jon's father was Daenerys’ deceased older brother Prince Rhaegar Targaryen.

Ask your Apple device who Jon Snow's father is now and you get some pretty amusing responses...

Other sassy results include: "Like Ned, I swore I'd never tell"; "To know the history you'll have to do the math: R + L = J" and "I'm sworn to secrecy but I can tell you that he’s quite a singer.”

And Siri’s love affair with Thrones doesn’t stop there. It has more to say on the season six finale, especially Cersei Lannister’s shock decision to blow up the Crypt using wildfire.

Ask Siri whether its watched the finale and it replies: “Well Cersei got all mad, Mad King style, that is,” before adding: “I wish I could help Cersei download some meditation apps.”

Game of Thrones returns for a seventh season next year