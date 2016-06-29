Here's what happens when you ask Siri about the Game of Thrones finale...
Apple's "intelligent personal assistant" has clearly been watching closely
This week's epic Game of Thrones finale was watched by millions of people the world over. Including Siri, it seems...
That's right, Apple's "intelligent personal assistant" has been shirking its duties to watch HBO's hit fantasy series. In fact, the voice-activated computer system has some pretty sassy remarks when it comes to one of the most anticipated moments of the show so far: the revelation about who Jon Snow's parents really are.
This week's episode implied that Jon's father was Daenerys’ deceased older brother Prince Rhaegar Targaryen.
Ask your Apple device who Jon Snow's father is now and you get some pretty amusing responses...
Other sassy results include: "Like Ned, I swore I'd never tell"; "To know the history you'll have to do the math: R + L = J" and "I'm sworn to secrecy but I can tell you that he’s quite a singer.”
And Siri’s love affair with Thrones doesn’t stop there. It has more to say on the season six finale, especially Cersei Lannister’s shock decision to blow up the Crypt using wildfire.
Ask Siri whether its watched the finale and it replies: “Well Cersei got all mad, Mad King style, that is,” before adding: “I wish I could help Cersei download some meditation apps.”
Game of Thrones returns for a seventh season next year