The tempestuous conclusion to Hazbin Hotel season 2 is upon us. Although Heaven is no longer a threat, Vox has whipped Hell up into a frenzy. Determined to become a god, he’ll seemingly stop at nothing to achieve his goals.

With Lucifer trapped inside the very weapon Vox manipulated Carmilla Carmine into building, victory is within his grasp. Using Lucifier as his power source, Vox blows the pearly gates off their hinges and leaves heaven exposed. Charlie was already feeling the pressure, but with Alastor captured and Angel Dust missing, Hell’s princess is on the back foot trying to stop a holy war.

But all isn’t lost, for the hotel’s ragtag gaggle of guests has a plan: to broadcast proof of Sir Pentious in Heaven. Once sinners see the truth, surely they’ll stop supporting Vox? Heaven is more than ready to assist, with Sera still desperate to atone for her past mistakes. Unfortunately, to create a broadcast link, the gang needs to break into V Tower.

As if that wasn’t already dangerous enough, they also need to rescue Angel while they’re inside the belly of the beast. In short, this last stand against Vox is a monumental undertaking. Without further ado, it’s time to delve into the nitty gritty details of the Hazbin Hotel season finale.

Hazbin Hotel season 2 ending explained: Does Vox take over heaven?

Vox’s transformation into the foreboding antagonist of season 2 has been impressive. As this season has progressed, his obsessive need for power has continuously secured him victory over Charlie. But as his ambitions have grown, so too have the risks, and in the final episode, hubris comes back to bite Vox.

Unable to resist being the strongest sinner in all of hell, Vox inadvertently helps free Alastor, with the Radio Demon now having a score to settle with his captor. As much as Vox wants to rule over Hell and Heaven, he really wants to beat Alastor, which ends up being his downfall.

Overtaken by his own arrogance, Vox transforms into a spider-like monster. Yet, he still proves to be weaker than Alastor now that Al has his full strength back. Vox, however, has one more trick up his sleeve: Shock.wav. He calls for his pet to save him, helping to keep Alastor busy while Vox uses Carmilla’s weapon to aim, not at Heaven, but at Alastor.

The sinners he was so passionate about protecting quickly become irrelevant, with Vox hellbent on destroying everything, even if it ends up taking out half of Pentagram City.

All looks lost, until Velvette attacks Vox. This opening gives Val enough time to confront his business partner/lover. Angry that Vox would risk killing them all over “that stupid deer”, Val lets out his frustration by ripping Vox’s head from his body. Although Vox has finally been subdued, the weapon is still ready to blow, and there doesn’t seem to be any way of stopping it.

Is Pentagram City saved?

One threat is down, but an arguably worse one has replaced it. As Carmilla explains, “It’s no use, we won’t get clear in time.” It looks like the end.

Yet Emily, now injured by Vox’s weapon after getting caught in the crossfire, refuses to give up. Stumbling towards the machine, she tries to use her power to silence the weapon for good.

Her bravery is the match that lights the fuse by encouraging everyone else to help. Slowly, the characters combine their strength in a last-ditch show of hope and unity. Even the Vees join in. This combined power lifts the weapon to a safe distance before it explodes, ensuring that Pentagram City is saved.

But what of Lucifer? He was trapped inside the weapon, unbeknownst to Charlie. Thankfully, he survives, though he’s pretty banged up. With Alastor and Lucifer destined to have a “unique” relationship, it makes sense that the King of Hell has avoided death.

Does Alastor break free of his deal?

Once a powerful overlord, Alastor has been reduced to quite the pet this season. When he allowed himself to get captured by Vox, fans were left wondering what the clever deer had in mind. Well, his grand plan has finally been revealed.

Upon making his deal with Vox, Alastor stated two conditions: Nifty and Husk needed to be spared, but more importantly, Vox wasn’t to lay a hand on Charlie Morningstar. As we know, Vox is a very tactile individual, which is what Alastor’s been banking on.

But first, Vox needs the right encouragement to touch Charlie. This is where Alastor’s deal with Rosie comes into play; if you remember, Alastor wanted to be the most powerful sinner in all of Hell. Yet, now captured, Vox has amassed power that rivals Alastor’s own; he just needs someone to say it.

Charlie is the key here. Broken and embarrassed, Vox seizes the chance to humiliate her further by asking her to admit that he’s now the most powerful sinner in all of Hell. She’s reluctant to do so until Alastor asks her to do a small favour for him, referencing the deal the two made in season 1.

Forced into a corner, Charlie admits, on camera, that Vox is the strongest. And right on cue, Alastor’s chains binding him to Rosie are broken. Blind to what’s happening, Vox is so overjoyed that he places his hands on Charlie’s shoulders, thus releasing Alastor from his deal with Vox.

What happens to Angel Dust?

Despite Husk and Cherri coming to his rescue, Angel has to grapple with the reality that he’s been a spy for Vox. As if that isn’t upsetting enough, Angel almost strangled Cherri to death when she tried to rescue him because Val ordered him to.

While Angel eventually came to his senses, with a little encouragement from Husk, the guilt he feels is enough to keep him bound to the Vees.

Consequently, Angel leaves the hotel, returning to V Tower with the Vees, much to the twisted delight of Val. In Angel’s own words, “You’re not safe around me.” As Angel leaves, Husk quietly begs him to come back.

Does Charlie hear from Lilith?

All season, Charlie has been leaving voicemails for her mum, only for the Queen of Hell to ignore them. It’s been a source of great anguish for Charlie, but in the aftermath of Vox’s defeat, Charlie seems to have come to terms with her mum’s estrangement.

In a closing call to her mother, she explains that she’s there for her mum whenever she’s ready to get in touch. No sooner has she put the phone down, Lilith calls a shocked Charlie back.

