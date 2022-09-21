The bloody image shows Titans' Jay Lycurgo as Nathan Byrne, the illegitimate son of the world's most dangerous witch, and Nadia Parkes as mischievous friend Annalise.

Netflix has unveiled a new image (below) and release date for The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself, its upcoming adaptation of Sally Green's Half Bad trilogy .

The series will land on Netflix on 28th October, just in time for Halloween.

The YA drama is set in the modern day, with witches living among us – and Nathan's father is the worst of the lot. As a result, he is constantly monitored in case he turns 'bad' too.

"Expect magic, sarcasm, banter, potions in zip-lock bags, hunters, romance, loyalty and unbreakable friendship," Netflix has teased of the series.

New look at The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself Netflix

The cast is rounded out by Emilien Vekemans as Gabriel, Paul Ready as Soul, David Gyasi as Marcus Edge, Karen Connell as Ceelia, Kerry Fox as Esmie, Fehinti Balogun as Bjorn, Misha Butler as Niall, Liz White as Penelope and musician Róisín Murphy as Mercury.

The series will also feature an entirely original score by British band Let's Eat Grandma.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself airs on 28th October on Netflix. You can also read our guides to the best Netflix series and best Netflix movies to keep you entertained, check out our Drama hub for more news, interviews and features, or visit our TV guide for more to watch.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.