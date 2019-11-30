Benioff and Weiss made the reveal in the audio commentary of Duty is the Death of Love, a behind-the-scenes look at filming the finale, according to Entertainment Weekly.

"Bran is the only probably pure person in there," Tyrion Lannister actor Peter Dinklage adds.

"And the fact he cannot father children is key because they've repeated the cycle in this Westerosi history of heirs being really bad."

Previously Martin said that the eighth and final season of the HBO hit was “not completely faithful” to the plot he has planned. “Otherwise, [the show] would have to run another five seasons,” he added.

The finale's audio commentary also revealed that in the finale Jon Snow (Kit Harington) didn’t walk into the throne room intending to kill his lover/Queen Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke).

“He doesn’t know he’s going to betray her until right at the end,” explained Harington.

“In Jon’s head, it’s a number of [reasons: Daenerys] doesn’t factor in anyone else’s decisions and it also means [Daenerys] is going to kill my sisters, so it becomes [my] family vs her.”

Season eight scored massive ratings for HBO, but was met with criticism from fans, 1.3m of whom signed a petition demanding that the season be re-done, calling the show’s writers “woefully incompetent when they have no source material.”

Martin is currently writing the final two books. Volume six, The Winds of Winter, is expected to be released in 2020.