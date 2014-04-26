In fact, 55-year-old Bean must have been pretty happy to hear about The Purple Wedding episode, which saw King Joffrey poisoned by an unknown assailant at his own wedding feast in Kings Landing.

It was the petulant king who gave the orders to separate Ned's head from his neck after all...

"He was brilliant, that kid. [Jack Gleeson]’s a fantastic actor, and he really got people’s backs up, which, I guess that’s what was required of the character. He certainly pulled that off," Bean told Access Hollywood.

“But, what can I say? I’m glad he’s dead."

Well, we can't blame you really, Bean.

Game of Thrones season four continues on Mondays at 9:00pm on Sky Atlantic.

