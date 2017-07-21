However, the showrunners have now hit back at the criticism, citing it as "premature".

"This is scary, for all of us. It’s scary for different reasons," said Benioff. "But it is a pretty terrifying prospect getting into it. We knew it would be, and now it’s come true."

Speaking to Vulture, the producers defended the project in light of the fact that scripts have not even been written yet.

More like this

"Everything is brand new and nothing’s been written," said Weiss. "I guess that’s what was a little bit surprising about some of the outrage. It’s just a little premature. You know, we might f**k it up. But we haven’t yet."

Fellow producer Nichelle Tramble Spellman added: "I wish their concern had been reserved to the night of the premiere, on HBO, on a Sunday night, when they watched and then they made a decision after they watched an hour of television as to whether or not we succeeded in what we set out to do."

Advertisement

Meanwhile Malcolm Spellman added: "You cannot litigate this on Twitter. It’s not possible."