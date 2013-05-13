Speaking backstage at the Baftas – where Game of Thrones was also nominated in the International category – Doelger said: "[The number of series] is being discussed as we speak. The third season was the first half of book three, season four will be the second part of book three. George RR Martin has written books four and five; six and seven are pending.

"I would hope that, if we all survive, and if the audience stays with us we’ll probably get through to seven seasons."

Series three of Game of Thrones is currently airing on both sides of the Atlantic, having just reached its mid-point. But if producers and fans get their way, it seems this epic story isn't even halfway through being told...