Game of Thrones producer: ''We'll probably get through to seven series''
Speaking at the Bafta Television Awards, Frank Doelger revealed that the award-winning fantasy drama is due four more seasons
Fantasy drama Game of Thrones is riding high at the moment. Last night, it picked up the Radio Times Audience Award at the TV Baftas, the only prize voted for by viewers, while record ratings for Sky Atlantic, and similar success in the US, also speak to the unprecedented popularity of a show in what is usually a niche genre.
That being the case, there are a lot of people out there who will be pleased to hear Game of Thrones producer Frank Doelger predicting four more seasons of the series based on the epic books by George RR Martin…
Speaking backstage at the Baftas – where Game of Thrones was also nominated in the International category – Doelger said: "[The number of series] is being discussed as we speak. The third season was the first half of book three, season four will be the second part of book three. George RR Martin has written books four and five; six and seven are pending.
"I would hope that, if we all survive, and if the audience stays with us we’ll probably get through to seven seasons."
Series three of Game of Thrones is currently airing on both sides of the Atlantic, having just reached its mid-point. But if producers and fans get their way, it seems this epic story isn't even halfway through being told...