"I’ve been living more or less in Belfast, where they filmed it, for the past six months,” he told the Mirror.

"I’ve never seen a bigger set, they built it in a car park and surrounded it with containers to block it off from view. But people could still see it as it was next to the Titanic Museum, which has an observation deck that oversees it – ‘Oh look, Naomi Watts'."

Notably, the trick of hiding sets from prying eyes (and cameras) with a wall of shipping containers was one used by HBO during filming for the final series of Game of Thrones – specifically scenes in King’s Landing during the penultimate episode – so it’s good to see that the untitled prequel is keeping up a few traditions.

More like this

And while Ross may be a LITTLE biased, he seems to think the untitled prequel (rumoured to be called Bloodmoon) could follow Thrones in quality as well.

“[Jane’s] doing amazing,” Ross said.

“I’ve seen the pilot and it’s a great cast, including a couple of people I suggested.”

Advertisement

So who knows? Maybe in a few years the citizens of Westeros will be all over the Emmys once again…