Ice and fire finally met as favourites Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen came face to face. But it was not the instant outpouring of love that some fans expected.

Soon after Snow and Stormborn (played by Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke, respectively) greeted each other, the atmosphere turned frosty, with the invading Queen believing accounts of the White Walkers were utter dragon dung.

In fact, there was surprisingly little chemistry between the two characters at all – but that was all part of the creators' plan. “It was really fun to watch that scene and I thought [Harington and Clarke] did a great job,” showrunner David Benioff told EW. “There isn’t instant chemistry. He’s annoying and she’s annoying and they have to figure out how to make peace.”

So, what actually happened in the meeting? The tale of the get-together begins on the shores of Dragonstone when Snow and companion Davos step on shore walk across a scenic bridge when suddenly —DRAGON!

Yes, Jon Snow was knocked off his boots by one of Dany's low-flying pets...

When that dragon swooped down on Jon Snow #GoT pic.twitter.com/w1Jh0npXnN — FOST (@GeorgeFoster72) July 31, 2017

Then came the moment itself: Jon entered the audience chamber to see Dany perched on her throne.

And that was followed by a very very long introduction for Daenerys Stormborn, Mother of Dragons, Queen of the Seven Kingdoms etc before Davos gave a fantastically short summary of Jon.

-This Daenerys blah blah blah blah blah blah blah -This is Jon Snow.... The king in the north#GameofThrones #GOTs7 pic.twitter.com/A7oaS4tIQ3 — Tommy (@TomHardyMUFC) July 31, 2017

Missandei: You stand in the presence of Daenerys Stormborn... *1hr later* Ser Davos: Dis jon snow... Jon Snow: #GameofThrones #GoTS7 pic.twitter.com/7z3f35BOat — M E L O D Y (@themelodyly) July 31, 2017

Many fans also noted that although claiming she's the last Targaryen, Daenerys is actually Jon Snow's aunt, after the R+L=J theory was proven correct at the end of the last season.

The meeting soon turned sour after Snow refused to bend the knee to the queen.

#GOTS7

Danaerys: I assumed you're here to bend the knee

Jon Snow: I am not.

Danaerys: pic.twitter.com/AV6D15h2L4 — Bobby Baratheon (@Chappells_Show) July 31, 2017

And then Daenerys refused to believe that Snow's stories of White Walkers were true...

#GoT : "You expect us to believe something as ridiculous as a corpse army?" *3 dragons fly past in the background* — Scott Patrick (@ManlyKnitter) July 31, 2017

#GoT Deanerys: "I have three dragons"

Tyrian: "But you can't use them or the series will end too quick." — AcerGotNoSleep (@acergotglee) July 31, 2017

Dany: Did you like my dragons? Jon: Great. Now about the army of the dead Dany: lol no such thing Jon: ...the irony is staggering#GoT — Hayes Brown (@HayesBrown) July 31, 2017

Which was followed by some nasty threats from Daenerys...

Fortunately, the white-haired royal agreed to let Snow mine Dragonstone's mountains for White Walker-killing Dragonglass. But will that be enough? Or will the army of the undead break through the great ice wall of Westeros before season's end? We'll find out all too soon...

when you realize there's only 4 episodes of #GoTS7 left pic.twitter.com/WVcLCfKUnY — GabriellaK (@KcatKuszel) July 31, 2017

