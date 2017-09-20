Williams' flips the dagger from one hand to the other effortlessly, and her skills have seriously impressed Twitter...

Game of Thrones stunt co-ordinator Rowley Imran told RadioTimes.com back in May that out of the whole cast, Williams is one of the “stand-out performers”.

Advertisement

Be right back, just going to watch this on repeat until the final series of Game of Thrones comes out in 2019.