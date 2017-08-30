“The way I looked at it was, when the Sept burned down [in the season six finale], that was green fire, and so then the dragon is going to have some kind of blueish fire,” Podeswa told The Huffington Post.

“It’s certainly still fire — it has the ability to burn the Wall and melt snow. But it’s going to have a different kind of magical quality to it, because it’s coming from an undead dragon.”

And it makes perfect sense that the flame is fire rather than ice – it would have been very awkward if the Night King flew to the Westeros border just to add another layer to the Wall.

But while this explains the blue hue, there are still some questions that need answering about the weapon and its magical properties: do its flames harm wights and White Walkers? How does it impact on the living? And, most importantly, is it more powerful than the fires used by Daenerys’s two remaining dragons?