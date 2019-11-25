Dean-Charles Chapman, who played Tommen Baratheon on the show between 2014 and 2016 has said that the separate conclusion, which was reportedly filmed by the cast at the same time as the real ending, should be shown to Thrones fans and that it may appease those who were left upset at the way the show ended.

Asked if HBO should release the alternative, he told TMZ “Yeah, why not?” before agreeing to a suggestion that it may “mend the fans hearts.”

The existence of the alternative cut was made known last week by Tormund actor Kristofer Hivju in an interview with Metro.co.uk.

Hivju said: “Well, we shot an alternative ending. That was shot mostly for fun but I don’t know if I’m allowed to tell you that.”

He revealed little else about the events of the separate conclusion, refusing to mention which characters were involved, but his comments certainly got fans talking.

At this stage it remains unlikely that we’ll see the alternative version, but if the show’s stars continue to give their backing to the release, well – you never know…