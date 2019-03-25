Speaking at MCM Comic-Con Birmingham, actor Ian Beattie (who played the extremely nasty Ser Meryn Trant in Game of Thrones) revealed that he would not have been able to audition for an unnamed show "based on a video game" because he'd starred in Game of Thrones.

"It's quite unusual because there was another show, that I'd rather not name if you don't mind, which was auditioning. It's based on a video game and I can't remember if Amazon or Netflix were doing it. But at the bottom of the casting call: 'No Game of Thrones actors'," Beattie said.

"And that's not the first time that's happened," he continued. "And I'm thinking, there's some pretty bloody good actors in Game of Thrones. What the heck? But they did not want any form of brand recognition. That's to do with the identity of the show. This is obviously a show that sees itself as a Game of Thrones-type show.

More like this

"It isn't out yet, it's being made I think as we speak. So they obviously don't want any crossover whatsoever, which is fair enough. I won't be watching it, but OK."

Advertisement

The final series of Game of Thrones will air on 15th April at 2am and 9pm on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV