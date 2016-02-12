Theon and Sansa did survive their jump from the top of Winterfell

100017

And Sam and Gilly seem safe for now, too

100036

Jaime's 'niece' Myrcella definitely didn't survive being poisoned by Ellaria

100018

Cersei is out of jail after her humiliating penance...

100022

...but she's swapped places with Margaery

100021

Arya's punishment for her transgressions in the House of Black and White seems to be blindness...

100024

Either that or she's in disguise as part of an undercover mission

100025

Melisandre is back at Castle Black – but does that mean she can use her magic to resurrect Jon Snow?

100026

Either way, Davos is not going to be happy about what she did to Princess Shireen

100027

Bran is back, all grown up – and seems to be standing on his own two feet! Maybe that's something to do with the all-new Three Eyed Raven (Max von Sydow)

100038

Dany's safe back on solid ground – if a little bit sooty – after her miraculous escape by dragon

100029

And it looks as if those she left behind even managed to make it out alive too. Although, how they feel about the whole thing is another matter...

100030
100031

But most shocking of all is this – Tyrion pouring wine back into the bottle...

100033

Season six is going to be like nothing we've ever seen before...

Game of Thrones returns to UK screens on Sky Atlantic on Monday 25th April at 9:00pm

