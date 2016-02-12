Everything we learnt from the new Game of Thrones series 6 pictures
Spoilers! Shocks! Revelations! Confirmations of things we pretty much already knew!
Published: Friday, 12 February 2016 at 8:44 am
Theon and Sansa did survive their jump from the top of Winterfell
And Sam and Gilly seem safe for now, too
Jaime's 'niece' Myrcella definitely didn't survive being poisoned by Ellaria
Cersei is out of jail after her humiliating penance...
...but she's swapped places with Margaery
Arya's punishment for her transgressions in the House of Black and White seems to be blindness...
Either that or she's in disguise as part of an undercover mission
Melisandre is back at Castle Black – but does that mean she can use her magic to resurrect Jon Snow?
Either way, Davos is not going to be happy about what she did to Princess Shireen
Bran is back, all grown up – and seems to be standing on his own two feet! Maybe that's something to do with the all-new Three Eyed Raven (Max von Sydow)
Dany's safe back on solid ground – if a little bit sooty – after her miraculous escape by dragon
And it looks as if those she left behind even managed to make it out alive too. Although, how they feel about the whole thing is another matter...
But most shocking of all is this – Tyrion pouring wine back into the bottle...
Season six is going to be like nothing we've ever seen before...
Game of Thrones returns to UK screens on Sky Atlantic on Monday 25th April at 9:00pm
